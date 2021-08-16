‘I stuffed up’: Labor MP corrects the record on vaccine manufacturing comment

A Labor MP has apologised for comments made in the media failing to acknowledge local manufacturing of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Jim Wilson questioned Ed Husic over why, in another interview, he complained we “don’t have anything manufactured here” despite the AstraZeneca vaccine being produced at CSL in Melbourne.

The federal member for Chifley explained he intended to criticise the lack of mRNA manufacturing in Australia specifically, after such technology was promised by the Prime Minister.

“I didn’t include those four letters in there, and I stuffed up to be honest, and I apologise for that unreservedly.

“We do need to do a lot more in terms of making supply available.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images