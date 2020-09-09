‘I still pinch myself’: Eels star humbled by rugby league milestone

Eels forward Junior Paulo will play his 150th NRL game this Friday as Parramatta come up against the Penrith Panthers.

He told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler it’s a milestone to be proud of.

“150 is a great milestone to reach, and it’s obviously one that I’ll be able to cherish forever.

“It still feels like it’s sort of like my first game, running out there again. I still pinch myself that I’m in the NRL.”

Image: Parramatta Eels/Official website