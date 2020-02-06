‘I play because I love it’: Steve Smith speaks candidly about his career

Sydney Sixers’ Steve Smith has shrugged off comparisons to the greatest batsmen of all time, insisting playing the game he loves is all that matters.

The cricketer has been compared to some greats of the game and Mark Levy has described him as a great role model.

“How do you feel when they talk about you in the same sort of breath as the Donald Bradman’s of the world?” Mark asks.

“It shows how much respect you have in the Australian sporting community.”

But Smith says he goes out onto the field to make the team proud.

“I really don’t play the game for any sort of personal accolade. I play the game because I love it… I wouldn’t give that back for the world.”

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse