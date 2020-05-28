‘I owe you the world’: Sportzone host thanks Alan Jones

Sportzone host James Willis has paid tribute to Alan Jones and the incredibly pivotal role he played in kickstarting his career.

Alan gave James his start in radio nine years ago, and James has been his sports reporter ever since.

“I’ve seen your generosity first hand,” James said.

“I started here, I had no qualifications… if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t have gone to Olympic games, Melbourne Cups, Rugby World Cups, international events.

“Your support and encouragement I will remember for the rest of my life and I owe you, in terms of radio, everything.

“Thank you Alan, I owe you the world.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full tribute