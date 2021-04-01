‘I need to defend my state’: Gladys Berejiklian’s scathing message to federal government

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has declared the state’s vaccination target “impossible” unless the federal government works with NSW to deliver 100 vaccine hubs.

She told Clinton Maynard GPs, under the jurisdiction of the federal health department, cannot be left to carry out the rollout alone, doubling down on her criticism of her counterparts.

“I had no option, I need to defend my state.

“I’ve said to the Commonwealth … you’ve only asked us to do 300,000 vaccines out of six million. Surely we can help do more.

“I just don’t understand why they wouldn’t want us to work with them together.

“We’re just saying ‘let us help’ … but to date I haven’t had a positive response.”

