‘I got on well with Malcolm’: Deputy PM defends ex-PM’s memoir

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has defended Malcolm Turnbull’s new memoir, arguing the former prime minister was well within his rights to publish it.

“I got on well with Malcolm,” he told Deborah Knight.

“We live in a free world, and Malcolm’s put his views on paper – good luck to him.

“I wish him all the best.”

The Deputy PM admitted he hasn’t read ‘A Bigger Picture’ yet, and probably won’t any time soon – especially while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“Maybe somebody will buy it for me for Christmas.

“It’ll probably be a family member.”

Image: Getty/Rohan Thomson