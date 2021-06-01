2GB
‘I find it confronting’: Australian schools leading the world with ‘most wanted posters’

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for ‘I find it confronting’: Australian schools leading the world with ‘most wanted posters’

A global panel of researchers and parents have added further credence to immunologists’ claims that food bans in schools do not improve outcomes for kids with allergies.

Group leader of allergy immunology research at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute Professor Mimi Tang told Deborah Knight “relinquishing responsibility” with blanket bans on allergens is not the way to go.

Instead, schools should focus on making visible the identities of allergy sufferers, training staff appropriately, and teaching kids to be aware of their own needs as soon as they’re developmentally ready.

Deborah Knight was reminded of what she described as “most wanted posters” of the allergy sufferers in the school.

“I find it really confronting whenever I go into the school canteen … there’s so many children who have allergies.”

However, Professor Tang said those posters are one of the ways Australia is leading the world.

“We’re very lucky … many schools around the world don’t do that.”

Deborah Knight
