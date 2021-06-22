‘I don’t think that’s fair’: Shadow treasurer’s biggest gripes with NSW budget

The 2021-22 NSW budget has been handed down, with the Opposition to give their reply in Parliament on Thursday.

Shadow treasurer Daniel Mookhey told Jim Wilson Labor’s biggest complaints about the 2021-22 state budget relate to the government’s failure to address cost of living expenses like tolls, and housing affordability.

“Today’s budget can be summarised really quite simply.

“Taxes are high, tolls are high, but wages aren’t growing.

“Working families are struggling to pay their own bills, and now they’re being asked to pay more of the government’s as well, and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

Image: Getty