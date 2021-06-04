‘I don’t think much changes’: Senior Blues unfazed by concussion crackdown

Senior NSW Blues stars Cameron Murray and Damien Cook have dismissed concerns the NRL’s head knock crackdown will affect State of Origin.

South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has been vocally supportive of the controversial policy.

ARL boss Peter V’landys today conceded players should’ve been consulted on the policy, but stood by it.

Blues and Souths hooker Damien Cook told James Willis he “fully supports” Bennett’s stance, but is focused now on the Origin opener.

Backrower Cameron Murray told James he ‘doesn’t really have an opinion’ on the crackdown, and is hopeful it won’t have much impact on Origin.

“When it comes to controversial topics like this … I’m a footy player, and I’ll adapt as best I can to the rules.

“I’m hopefully not in that sort of risk category of … player that might get in trouble: I don’t think much changes for me.”

Image: NSW Blues/Official website