‘I don’t think he’d be ruling it out’: Peta Credlin weighs in on Mike Baird’s political future

Peta Credlin has weighed in on the possibility of former premier Mike Baird returning to politics after he quit his role as chief customer officer of the National Australia Bank.

Mr Baird retired from politics in 2017 after heavy criticism over his stance on lockout laws, council amalgamations and greyhound racing.

Ms Credlin tells Ben Fordham she isn’t sure whether the former premier will make a comeback.

“I don’t think he’d be ruling it out.

“He’s a very decent man… he wasn’t a particularly good premier, and I think at the first whiff of gunshot he walked away rather than fix some of his messes.”

Image: Getty/Daniel Munoz