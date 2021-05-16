‘I believe her’: Ben Fordham backs woman claiming harassment by Craig McLachlan

Ben Fordham has thrown his support behind a woman who has made fresh allegations against Craig McLachlan.

Court documents reveal three more women and a man claim they were harassed and bullied by Mr McLachlan but these claims are untested.

Actress Tamzen Hayes claims Mr McLachlan kissed her in the carpark during filming of the TV show The Doctor Blake Mysteries.

Ben has weighed in with his opinion.

“I know Tamzen Hayes,” Ben said on his Breakfast show this morning.

“I’ve worked with her before and I know her to be a credible and trustworthy young woman. On this claim, I believe her.”

Mr McLachlan appeared in an emotional interview on Channel 7 last night after he was found not guilty of previous assault allegations.

The newly-publicised claims were released as part of defamation proceedings against the ABC and Nine (Fairfax).

Image: Getty/Don Arnold