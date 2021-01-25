‘I am that excited’: Glenn Wheeler overwhelmed by Australia Day honour

Former 2GB host Glenn Wheeler has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.

He received the medal for his service to the media and the community through his charity work over the years.

In 2015, Glenn was struck by a car while riding his scooter at Woolooware, leaving him with devastating brain injuries.

Ben Fordham caught up with an emotional Glenn who hadn’t expected to receive the award.

“I am that excited mate, for this award.”

