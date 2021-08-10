2GB
‘I actually felt quite good’: Mother reacts to Victorian Health Minister’s rejection

41 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Border restrictionsKatrina Anderson
Article image for ‘I actually felt quite good’: Mother reacts to Victorian Health Minister’s rejection

A Sydney mother banned from seeing her sick daughter interstate has reacted optimistically to the Victorian Health Minister’s words.

Three weeks ago, Katrina Anderson’s 33-year-old daughter Georgie was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

She desperately needs her mum’s support and help with childcare while she undergoes chemotherapy, however Ms Anderson’s application for a border exemption has been rejected.

Ms Anderson told Jim Wilson she would’ve been more than willing to undergo hotel quarantine, and do whatever it takes to see her daughter.

“The devastating thing is that we didn’t know I wouldn’t be able to get an exemption, we just assumed … on compassionate grounds … it would get passed.

“We need to be worrying about Georgie … getting through her cancer fight, not having to deal with bureaucracies.”

Health Minister Martin Foley doubled down on the decision, warning at a press conference “the vast majority of cases will not be approved”.

“I actually felt quite good when I heard that,” Ms Anderson responded.

“I thought Brad Hazzard … must have had some influence there in being able to offer some support for me … and I appreciate that so much.”

Press PLAY below to hear Katrina and Georgie’s story in full

Image: Supplied via Herald Sun

Jim Wilson
News
