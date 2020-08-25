Hundreds of travellers evacuated from Sydney quarantine hotel

NSW Police have evacuated hundred of travellers from a quarantine hotel in Sydney.

366 people have been transferred from the Travelodge at Surry Hills to other venues, after a police audit found it failed to meet quarantine standards.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Leanne McCusker told Ben Fordham despite the hotel’s four stars the guests had to be moved when complaints were made.

“Some information came through to us on Monday regarding the varying standards of the hotel.

“To ensure the comfort, the hygiene, welfare and wellbeing of the guests the decision was made.”

Image: Nine News