Hundreds of people evacuated from a Sydney Leagues club

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from St Marys Rugby League Club in western Sydney after a huge storm cell battered the area.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Scott Dodson told Murray Wilton and Murray Olds 400 patrons were evacuated from the club after internal ceilings collapsed due to a build up of ice and water from a recent storm cell.

“We’re on site now trying to make the area safe and staff are trying to shut down the club safely.

“The water would have been about waist deep in the car park … so it’s quite a challenge.

“It must have been one hell of a storm cell that went through there.”

Superintendent Dodson praised staff who “did an excellent job” successfully managing to evacuate patrons prior to the arrival of Fire and Rescue NSW.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full audio

Image: Getty