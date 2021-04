Iconic Australian band Human Nature is returning to parts of regional Australia for the first time in over 15 years.

The ARIA Hall of Famers will be on show across the country from April 27.

Toby Allen told Mark Levy the tour will be unique.

“We haven’t performed together in about nine months.

“We’ve got more shows coming up than we can really comprehend right now.”

