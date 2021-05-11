‘Human headline’ Paul Gallen confirms Cronulla Sharks board reports

Former Shark Paul Gallen has confirmed he’s been approached about taking up a position on the Cronulla board.

Gal told Mark Levy he’s “considering” a run in 2022, after being approached by chairman Steve Mace, but wants to finish his run of professional fights first.

“They want someone with football knowledge and a bit of a football brain … it’s not about balance sheets and things like that.

“But nothing’s been confirmed as yet.”

