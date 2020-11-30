2GB
How your loose change can go a long way for struggling Australians

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight


Beloved Australian actor and presenter Shane Jacobson has teamed up with IGA supermarkets and Vinnies to give a helping hand to Aussies in need this Christmas.

From December 2 to December 22, IGA will donate at least 1c and up to 20c from the sale of each ‘Community Chest’ labelled product to the charity, and sell $2 tokens which go directly to fulfilling basic needs.

The appeal will boost Vinnies’ capacity to help with costs like rent, mortgage repayments, bills and food for those in crisis.

“More than ever now, we feel it’s more applicable now to try and point people’s attention to Vinnies, and how much they need a little bit of generosity from people,” Mr Jacobson told Deborah Knight.

“A little bit of loose change can go a long way if it’s en masse.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview




