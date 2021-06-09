2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How you can save money on your weekly shop

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
groceryShopping
Article image for How you can save money on your weekly shop

A recent study has found up to 75 per cent of Australian households are spending more than they budget for at the grocery store. 

In light of the numbers, marketing expert Dr Jason Pallant shared some tips for saving money in the aisles.

He told Deborah Knight “supermarkets … are designed with a lot of science behind them to encourage that impulse shopping behaviour.

“Everything that goes into the design of the store … [is] all planned to make you feel comfortable in there, … trying to get you to stay there.”

Press PLAY below to hear how to save some money 

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
FoodLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873