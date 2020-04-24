How to visit the Australian War Memorial without leaving home

The Australian War Memorial in Canberra may be closed this ANZAC Day, but the public can still access the ‘Museum At Home’.

The War Memorial’s online collection includes documents and objects, and 3D interactive, immersive virtual exhibitions.

AWM Assistant Director of Public Programs Anne Bennie tells Charlie Brown items have been carefully scanned and digitised so visitors can get the full experience of the museum from home.

“We’ve got a range of collection items, from large technology objects – vehicles, tanks, aircraft – down to records from individuals; their personal diaries, unit and battalion diaries heading back to the Second World War and First World War.

“People don’t have to physically come to Canberra.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To visit the virtual collection, click HERE.

Image: Getty