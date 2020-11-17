How to use your ‘Out & About’ entertainment vouchers

Included in the 2020-21 NSW Budget handed down today is an ‘Out & About’ voucher scheme worth $500 million.

Every adult resident will receive four $25 vouchers via the Service NSW app early next year.

Two vouchers can be spent in participating, registered COVID-safe restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs, and the other two can be used in entertainment venues such as cinemas, zoos, museums, theatres and amusement parks.

Restaurant and Catering Australia CEO Wes Lambert told Jim Wilson the entertainment and hospitality industries are “ecstatic” about the announcement, and expects many will encourage patrons through the door with “voucher specials”.

“This will bring much more business than just the $500 million. We expect that it will bring $1 billion to $1.5 billion into the hospitality and entertainment sector.”

Image: Getty