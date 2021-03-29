How to survive a cyberattack

Cyber security investigators are assisting the Nine Network after a cybersecurity attack forced some television programming off-air on Sunday.

Parliament is also investigating a potential weekend cyber attack which was affecting government-issued smartphones and tablets.

Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre CEO Rachael Falk told Deborah Knight whilst details of the nature of the attacks are not yet known, they are not necessarily the work of foreign actors.

“‘Exploits’ – that’s the malicious code – can actually be bought from the dark web.

“There are very successful businesses, albeit criminal, who are formed around this.”

She stressed that cyberattack prevention isn’t just about having great defence systems, but making sure all employees from the top down are taught good cyber safety.

“Cyber security isn’t just the domain of the IT guy, it is everyone’s business.”

Image: Getty