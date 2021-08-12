2GB
How to stop your family from falling victim to conspiracy theories

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Conspiracy TheoriesDr Micah Goldwater
Article image for How to stop your family from falling victim to conspiracy theories

As the COVID pandemic rages on, so too are conspiracy theory arguments in households across the world.

Sydney University’s Dr Micah Goldwater told Deborah Knight “pre-bunking” is more effective than “debunking”.

“If you know there’s this conspiracy theory going around and people in your family haven’t been exposed to it yet, it’s actually pretty successful to tell them ahead of time, ‘here’s why it’s bogus’.”

“People who fall prey to conspiracy theories often feel a lack of control over certain aspects of their lives.

“You can encourage people to think about times in their life where they had control … there’s evidence that encouraging those kinds of mindsets can let the focus on the conspiracy wash away a bit.

“But once someone’s in, it’s not just straightforward like ‘here’s my argument against it’.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

News
