How to ‘short-circuit’ an aged care outbreak

An aged care worker’s coronavirus diagnosis in Sydney has heightened fears of another outbreak in the sector.

Monash University Professor Joseph E Ibrahim presented evidence to the Aged Care Royal Commission as an expert witness.

He told Joe Hildebrand the lessons learned from Victoria’s aged care disaster and the Newmarch House outbreak should’ve ensured proper preparation for this scenario.

“Being able to transfer residents who may develop COVID to hospital is one way of short-circuiting the outbreaks in care homes.”

Professor Ibrahim also stressed that communication is essential, after confusion over state and federal government responsibilities.

“You’d expect in an emergency that you’d have clear leadership and very clear lines of reporting.

“I’m still staggered, and I feel that the government has gotten off almost scot-free for their failures in the aged care sector.”

