How to save on health insurance as clock counts down to premium hike

Australians have until midnight tonight to decide how they’re going to switch, cancel or save on their private health insurance policies.

Premiums are set to rise by an average of 2.74 per cent on April 1, though the increase will vary drastically between providers.

“There are a few things that you can do to save on your policy,” Finder.com.au expert Taylor Blackburn told Clinton Maynard.

“One is if you pay for the year in advance before tomorrow, you can lock in your current price for another year.

“The other thing you can do is if you’ve on a couples’ policy … and you have different levels of care that you need (for instance, one might want pregnancy cover, and the other might not), decoupling those policies is actually cheaper.

“And … if we’re talking about extras, it’s always a ‘use it or lose it’ kind of situation.”

Image: Getty