2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to market a vaccine: Consumer psychologist blasts ‘woeful’ government ads

48 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Adam FerrieradvertisementsMedia and Marketingvaccine rollout
Article image for How to market a vaccine: Consumer psychologist blasts ‘woeful’ government ads

The government is being urged to rethink its advertising campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy.

Respected consumer psychologist and founder of ad agency Thinkerbell Adam Ferrier told Jim Wilson communication has been less than impressive.

“The current federal government ads are woeful.

“Advertising is very good at changing behaviour, but only under certain conditions, and I think at the moment they’re missing the mark.”

Mr Ferrier gave his professional opinion on what the government should be including in their ads to establish vaccination as a social norm.

Press PLAY below to hear his vaccine ad pitches

Image: Department of Health

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873