How to market a vaccine: Consumer psychologist blasts ‘woeful’ government ads

The government is being urged to rethink its advertising campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy.

Respected consumer psychologist and founder of ad agency Thinkerbell Adam Ferrier told Jim Wilson communication has been less than impressive.

“The current federal government ads are woeful.

“Advertising is very good at changing behaviour, but only under certain conditions, and I think at the moment they’re missing the mark.”

Mr Ferrier gave his professional opinion on what the government should be including in their ads to establish vaccination as a social norm.

Image: Department of Health