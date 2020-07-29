How to know when it’s time to hang up the car keys

How do you know when it’s time to give up your car keys?

It’s a question that many people face later in life but may find themselves putting off.

In NSW drivers over the age of 75 have to have a medical exam every year.

Queensland drivers over the age of 75 usually have to carry a medical certificate, but that has been put on hold during COVID-19.

Australian Road Safety Foundation CEO Russell White told Deborah Knight family members need to look for warning signs.

“What’s their vision like? What’s their reaction time like? What sort of things are they feeling about driving?”

Image: Getty