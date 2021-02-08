How to get your hands on the Dine and Discover vouchers

The NSW government is beginning the rollout of its $100-per-person boost to the tourism, live entertainment and hospitality industries.

The Dine and Discover vouchers, of which NSW residents over 18 will receive four worth $25 each, will be trialled in Broken Hill and The Rocks in Sydney from this week.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Jim Wilson if the trial is successful, phase two will include the Bega Valley and northern beaches – two of the areas hardest hit by bushfires and COVID-19 respectively.

The statewide rollout is expected to begin in March.

“Most people have already got the Service NSW app … so if you’ve got the app, you’ll wake up one morning and you’ll have the vouchers on your phone.”

Those without smartphones, he said, can still access the vouchers by obtaining printed copies from a Service NSW centre.

Image: Getty