How to deal with disappointment this COVID-19 holiday season

Thousands of Sydneysiders will spend Christmas in isolation as the state experiences a range of restrictions over the holiday period.

Indoor gatherings have been limited over the Christmas period as health authorities race to stop a COVID-19 outbreak.

Psychotherapist Melissa Ferrari told Joe Hildebrand this situation brings a sense of loss and grief.

“Sometimes we’ve just got to ride it out.

“This too will pass.”

Click PLAY below to hear Melissa’s tips

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image: Getty