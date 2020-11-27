2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to avoid buying a defect-riddled apartment

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Apartment defectsHousingreal estate
Article image for How to avoid buying a defect-riddled apartment

Australians are being urged to take the time to educate themselves to avoid buying a defect prone apartment.

Director of Australian Apartment Advocacy Samantha Reece told Jim Wilson issues like those of the “Opal Towers and Mascot Towers are those one in one hundred year events”.

“But you do need to be aware, when you’re going in to buy an apartment, that what you’re buying is the quality that you’re expecting.

“We even suggest that you do a flood test on your balcony … to make sure that the water is actually not pooling.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

To obtain a copy of the Apartment Education Kit, visit: www.aaadvocacy.net.au/apartment-education-kit

 

Image: Getty 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaBusinessHome ImprovementMoney
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873