How to avoid buying a defect-riddled apartment

Australians are being urged to take the time to educate themselves to avoid buying a defect prone apartment.

Director of Australian Apartment Advocacy Samantha Reece told Jim Wilson issues like those of the “Opal Towers and Mascot Towers are those one in one hundred year events”.

“But you do need to be aware, when you’re going in to buy an apartment, that what you’re buying is the quality that you’re expecting.

“We even suggest that you do a flood test on your balcony … to make sure that the water is actually not pooling.”

To obtain a copy of the Apartment Education Kit, visit: www.aaadvocacy.net.au/apartment-education-kit

Image: Getty