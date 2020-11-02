How three words could mean the difference between life and death
Emergency services have launched an updated Emergency+ app which allows Triple Zero operators to better know where you are.
NSW Fire and Rescue Assistant Commissioner Mark Whybro explained to Jim Wilson how the ‘What3words’ system gives callers an easy way of reporting an accident, crime or even bushfire using their mobile device’s location, without relying clumsily on latitude and longitude.
“Your phone knows where you are even though you may not.”
Image: NSW Police