How the Field brothers entertained the ‘world’s most honest audience’

Paul Field has kicked off his solo career with the release of his debut album, but he can’t help but give brother John Field the credit.

Joining Deborah Knight in the studio, Paul said John not only co-produced and wrote songs on the new album, but wrote all The Cockroaches’ hits and over 300 songs for The Wiggles: including iconic track ‘Hot Potato’.

“I’ve got to tell you, that’s a real skill. It appears easy [but] it isn’t.

“Little ones are the world’s most honest audience – if they don’t dig it, they walk.

“You grab them instantly, you start with the chorus, and he’s applied those skills in other areas, and hopefully you’ll hear a bit of that grab you by the ears on this album as well.”

The Field brothers gave Afternoons listeners a taste of the Love Songs For Lonely People album, performing a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’ and original opening track ‘This Way To Love and Happiness’.