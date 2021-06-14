2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How the Field brothers entertained the ‘world’s most honest audience’

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
in-studio performanceJohn FieldPaul FieldTHE WIGGLES
Article image for How the Field brothers entertained the ‘world’s most honest audience’

Paul Field has kicked off his solo career with the release of his debut album, but he can’t help but give brother John Field the credit.

Joining Deborah Knight in the studio, Paul said John not only co-produced and wrote songs on the new album, but wrote all The Cockroaches’ hits and over 300 songs for The Wiggles: including iconic track ‘Hot Potato’.

“I’ve got to tell you, that’s a real skill. It appears easy [but] it isn’t.

“Little ones are the world’s most honest audience – if they don’t dig it, they walk.

“You grab them instantly, you start with the chorus, and he’s applied those skills in other areas, and hopefully you’ll hear a bit of that grab you by the ears on this album as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview


The Field brothers gave Afternoons listeners a taste of the Love Songs For Lonely People album, performing a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere’ and original opening track ‘This Way To Love and Happiness’.

 

Deborah Knight
LifestyleMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873