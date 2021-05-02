How Sydney’s housing market is slowing down
The housing market boom could slow down as clearance rates across the country hit 80 per cent last week.
CoreLogic predicts the market will continue to grow at a slower rate.
But Di Jones Real Estate Director Piers Van Hamburg told Ben Fordham the market is still strong.
“If the Sydney property market was a motor vehicle we were probably driving 110km/h in a 60 zone five weeks ago, but the car’s probably going 90km/h now.
“Mainly the apartments have slowed down a little bit.”
Image: Getty