How Sydney’s art icon plans to ‘finish with a big bang’

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
The Australian art world will soon farewell a giant of the industry when Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art loses its art director. 

Elizabeth Ann Macgregor OBE has announced she will retire from her position in October, after 22 years in the role.

Macgregor grew up and was working in the UK before she took the job in Australia.

“It was terrifying,” she told Deborah Knight.

“I left a secure job in the UK to cross the world to run an institution that was on the verge of bankruptcy.”

But Macgregor said she took the leap because of a love for Australian art.

“My job was to … make people love it again, reconnect people with the art and make it clear that we’re not just for people with money or a certain kind of education.

The timing of her leaving in October was perfect, Macgregor said.

“I’ve chosen October because we will finish with a big bang on … our amazing Doug Aitken exhibition. He’s an artist from Los Angeles, he does these incredible immersive environments.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Pacific Press / Getty

