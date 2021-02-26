How music therapy ‘resets’ mental health of kids and adults alike

A music therapist from Western Sydney has been recognised for his contribution to the community.

Noro Music Therapy head of clinical practice Matt Laffan is Jim Wilson’s local hero of the week.

Matt’s tailor-made programs help improve the mental health and social, communication and motor skills of kids and adults with all kinds of disabilities and mental health conditions.

“To be able to have the skill, … pick up the guitar and reset yourself … we find that’s really helpful for a lot of people especially if you’ve been through some trauma.”

Though operating primarily in Penrith and the Blue Mountains, when shifting to online practice in response to COVID-19, Matt found he was able to help out those in regional and rural areas too.

“These are people in the community that might never have had access to music therapy, or even just music activities before.”

