How hairspray and scissors can help a child in need

Australians are being encouraged to embrace their bad hair days this month to raise money for sick and disadvantaged children.

Variety’s “follically challenged” Head of Community Engagement Scott Williams told Deborah Knight getting involved in the ‘Bad Hair May’ campaign can be as easy as grabbing a can of colourful hairspray.

“The crazier they go with their hair, hopefully the more money they’ll raise.”

The children’s charity is hopping on the existing trend in terrible self-quarantine hair cuts to do some social good.

“[We’re] tapping into what’s happening already out there: people in isolation thinking they can do what their very talented hairdressers do at home and not always ending up very well.”

Image: Facebook/Variety