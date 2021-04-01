How Gen X parents are ‘mowing down’ their Millennial children

There are concerns young adults are becoming less resilient, in part due to the influence of overinvolved ‘lawnmower parents’.

Career counsellor Dr John Taccori has witnessed the phenomenon firsthand at his practice.

He told Deborah Knight lawnmower parents attempt to “mow down” obstacles for their adult children, by intervening in poor TAFE or university grades, turning up to job interviews, or asking bosses for promotions or pay rises.

“We’re seeing increasingly these young people, mainly Millennials, who can’t really cope … and their parents who are Gen X … try to fix things along the way.”

Dr Taccori warned helicopter parents risk growing into lawnmower parents by going overboard on their young children’s structured extracurricular activities.

“What I’ve found is that … some parents just consume the whole day focused on their children … [and] it causes a lot of stress on not on the child, but the family unit.

“They’re not giving them time to explore play.”

