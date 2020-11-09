How family roles are being reversed by ‘helicopter children’

COVID-19 has led to a rise in “helicopter children”, with adults becoming more protective of their older parents.

According to new research, the pandemic has led to a role reversal, with adult children shifting towards being more controlling and involved in their older parents’ lives.

Psychologist Dr Sarah Cotton told Deborah Knight she has “definitely seen a significant shift in light of COVID”.

“I think that spending months away from each other has just really reinforced the importance of family.”

However, Dr Cotton warned against making assumptions about what our older parents genuinely want.

“There were actually some differences between what kids wanted and what their parents actually wanted.

“Whilst kids on one hand wanted security and safety of their parents … actually, being close to family was one of the most important things for the older Australians.”

