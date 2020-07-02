‘How disgraceful!’: All eyes on Victoria after infected man allowed to cross into NSW

About 50 Woolworths staff are in lockdown after a worker who recently returned from Victoria tested positive to COVID-19.

The incident comes amid widespread concern travellers from Victorian hotspots are being allowed to move about freely without being tested.

The supermarket worker had originally flown to Melbourne from Bangladesh and tested positive to COVID-19 on day four of this two-week mandatory hotel quarantine.

He was then allowed to leave quarantine and fly to New South Wales where he attended work at a Balmain Woolworths while sick.

“How disgraceful that this man was allowed to fly out of Melbourne eight days after testing positive?!” Ben Fordham said.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne told Ben people are feeling “very anxious”.

“If they have been in the store, make sure that they go get a test straight away if there are any symptoms at all.

“We do need to be very vigilant.”

