2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How bestselling author Di Morrissey’..

How bestselling author Di Morrissey’s old job still influences her today

31 mins ago
Deborah Knight
authorBooksDi Morrissey
Article image for How bestselling author Di Morrissey’s old job still influences her today

Best-selling author and former journalist Di Morrissey has released her 28th novel entitled Before The Storm.

She spoke to Deborah Knight about how her training as a journalist influences her writing, and how she loves bringing parts of Australia and the rest of the globe to life in her books.

“Once you’re a journalist you can’t help inserting facts and background and interesting things, as well as an interesting story.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: A Current Affair, Channel 9 

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873