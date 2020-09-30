2GB
How Australians can prop up local businesses for ‘Buy Aussie Made’ day

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australians are being urged to be conscious of what they buy and support local, as part of National Buy Aussie Made day tomorrow.

The initiative is a “call to arms” to support small businesses and retailers.

Founder Chris White said he wants Australians to think about what they buy, where it’s coming from and search for local alternatives.

“What we are also asking people to do is … find an alternative from a local supplier,” he told Jim Wilson.

“Local isn’t just great because it supports local business … they are the way we will recover from this pandemic.

“Look at what you are buying: stop thinking about price and start thinking about value.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
