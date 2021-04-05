How Australia can improve the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The federal government is being advised to leverage the states to speed up the vaccine rollout amid critique targets are not being met.

The Morrison government recently accepted NSW’s offer to help the Commonwealth roll out the vaccine.

University of New South Wales Professor of Economics Richard Holden told Joe Hildebrand Australia is “very far behind” compared to other countries.

“I don’t know how many times [Health Secretary] Brendan Murphy has said “it’s not a race, we’re not in a hurry,” and that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Of course it’s a race, of course we’re in a hurry to open up the economy and protect Australians.

“That sort of attitude has led to the federal government being very slow about the rollout.”

Image: Getty