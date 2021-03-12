How an enigmatic three-year-old stole Pete Murray’s show

Pete Murray has taken a leap of faith with his latest project, The Night.

The Aussie singer-songwriter told Deborah Knight the new EP is inspired by his home life, his wife and kids, and feeling “settled”.

The family ties are made all the more obvious in the music video for Found My Place, which Pete admitted was not a conscious decision.

“The idea for that was to have family there, but to have them more as silhouette shots. I’m very private with my family, on socials I don’t put pictures up of my kids.

“But right near the end of the clip … Saachi just came in and starting dancing around me, we didn’t expect it.

“I said ‘We’ve got to leave that in, it’s so cute’, because Saachi just stole the show.

“She dances way better than her father, that’s for sure.”

In the studio, Pete performed his new track If We Never Dance Again, as well as a throwback to 2003.

