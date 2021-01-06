How a streaking fugitive detoured a fishing trip

A shocking turn of events turned the fishing trip of two Northern Territory men into a rescue mission.

Cam Faust and Kevin Joiner were fishing in mangroves near Darwin when they stumbled across the naked fugitive clinging to a branch in croc infested waters.

“He was just hanging in the tree, nothing on, mud all over him,” Cam and Kevin told Luke Grant.

“In the middle of nowhere as well; you don’t expect to see that…”

Image: Nine News