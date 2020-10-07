2GB
How a random breath test could soon save lives from cancer

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
cancermedical research

Australian medical scientists have discovered that cancer sufferers could soon be easily identified using breath samples.

Flinders University researcher Dr Roger Yazbek told Jim Wilson the test has proven accurate in identifying head and neck cancer, and he’s hopeful tests for other cancers will also soon be trialled.

“It gives us great confidence moving forward that this is a test that’s going to have real usefulness in clinics.

“[We’re] trying to reduce the … need for invasive tests and biopsies, and all those sorts of uncomfortable diagnostic tests that are currently used.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
