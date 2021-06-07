2GB
How a humble tote bag can save lives

9 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Domestic ViolenceEscabagsStacy Jane
Article image for How a humble tote bag can save lives

Victims of domestic and family violence have the chance to escape their home lives with the help of an unassuming tote bag. 

Escabags is a charity founded by domestic violence survivor Stacy Jane to provide others with the basic necessities needed to leave an abusive situation.

Ms Jane was helped out of her situation by the intervention of others, and felt inspired to do the same.

“I reached out to different companies just to see if we could get some of those items donated,” she told Deborah Knight.

“Now 12 months later, we’ve got 360 stockists throughout the country.

“Anything from police stations, schools, coffee shops, everything.”

Ms Jane said there’s currently a three-month waitlist for bags after the charity was overwhelmed with demand.

Escabags is seeking more donations and businesses to act as stockists.

“You don’t have to be a particular type of business to be a stockist, just a kind one.”

Press PLAY below to hear her powerful story of escaping domestic violence

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaCharityNews
