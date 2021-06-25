Hospitality industry left ‘confused and flabbergasted’ by lockdown announcement

Pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafés in Sydney will shut down amid confusion over new stay-at-home COVID restrictions.

Restaurant and Catering Industry Association CEO Wes Lambert told Jim Wilson his industry has been left “confused, confused, and flabbergasted” by the sudden lockdown.

“Midday on a Friday a very difficult time to tell an entire industry – the hardest hit industry since the COVID pandemic started – that they couldn’t trade for seven days.

“It certainly was not foreshadowed.”

The decision will cost hospitality businesses $200 million in sales and tens of millions in lost produce, he said.

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres admitted the lockdown is “nothing short of a devastating blow” for tourism and entertainment in the city too.

“This is … about making sure we protect the rest of the state – we don’t want to have to lock down all of Greater Sydney … [or] NSW.

“We’ll do absolutely everything in our power to avoid that.”

