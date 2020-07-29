Hospital staff allegedly spat on and bitten by outpatient

An Ambervale woman has been charged and a business in Sydney’s south has been fined over separate alleged breaches of NSW public health orders.

Police were told the woman had refused to leave Liverpool Hospital yesterday morning, despite having been discharged.

It’s alleged she abused nursing staff and security, spitting on the face of one of the security guards, biting another on the hand and kicking them and a nurse.

The 45-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station where she was charged.

In an unrelated incident, police attended a bakery on Railway Parade, Kogarah yesterday.

Police approached the owner to discuss their COVID-Safe plan.

It’s alleged the store was not complying with requirements – which included not having a patron register while there was a customer eating in the store at the time.

Police advised the 34-year-old male owner that he would receive a $5000 fine.