‘Horrified, frustrated, outraged’: Qantas slammed over handling of coronavirus

Qantas is being slammed for potentially exposing passengers and workers to coronavirus.

Safework NSW has been scathing in its assessment of the airline, finding cleaners wipe tray tables with the same dirty cloths and handle blood, vomit, nappies and masks without protective gear on aircraft which might have transported infectious passengers.

The investigation states, “workers and other persons may be exposed to a risk of injury or illness from the inadequate system of work used to clean planes that may have transported passengers with an infectious disease”.

It comes a month after a Qantas employee was stood down for raising safety concerns about cleaning planes coming from China.

Transport Workers Union National Secretary Michael Kaine tells Alan Jones those concerns have been vindicated.

“We’re horrified, we’re frustrated and we’re outraged,” Mr Kaine says.

“This is the main regulator in New South Wales and its issued a report essentially stating that Qantas has put passengers and workers at risk of exposure to this virus because of the shoddy way that it’s directing its planes to be cleaned.

“The details will sicken anyone who’s flown on any Qantas flight in the last little while.”

Qantas has now issued a statement questioning the Safework NSW report and claiming it is “considering appealing the notice” (full statement below).

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Full statement from Qantas “We are investigating claims made by SafeWork NSW, after an inspector observed one of our aircraft being cleaned in Sydney last week. We are considering appealing the notice. Qantas is not known for being complacent when it comes to safety or the cleanliness of our aircraft. All of our Fleet Presentation teams are provided with personal protective equipment for cleaning the aircraft and for more hazardous items, we have additional equipment such as masks and safety suits. Our aircraft are thoroughly cleaned after each international flight.”

RELATED

Image: Getty