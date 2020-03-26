‘Hopefully, this is an oversight’: Nurses call on Health Minister to protect the vulnerable
Nurses are calling for Health Minister Greg Hunt to allow them to communicate with patients on the phone, online or on video conference.
President of the Australian Primary Health Care Association Karen Booth tells Ben Fordham it’s “common sense” in these times.
“There’s so much happening at the moment that hopefully, this is an oversight that will be remedied in the future.”
Ms Booth says virtual diagnoses would free up waiting rooms and keep vulnerable patients safer from COVID-19.
Image: Getty / UpperCut Images